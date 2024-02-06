ECONOMY

North Road Axis of Crete tender progressing

North Road Axis of Crete tender progressing

The final contractor for the construction of the Hania-Hersonissos section of the North Road Axis of Crete highway will have been found by early summer, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said in Hania on Monday, noting that the concession contract will be signed by the end of the year.

“Flagship projects are under construction in Crete, whose budget exceeds 3.5 billion euros,” Staikouras said in a statement after a working meeting at the offices of the Crete Development Organization, while praising its importance for the island.

Infrastructure Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
North Road Axis of Crete tender progressing
ECONOMY

North Road Axis of Crete tender progressing

New tender announced for unprofitable ferry routes
ECONOMY

New tender announced for unprofitable ferry routes

Tender for government park
PUBLIC PROJECTS

Tender for government park

Athens, Thessaloniki to acquire 100 new buses
ECONOMY

Athens, Thessaloniki to acquire 100 new buses

Brakes on road project plans
BUSINESS

Brakes on road project plans

Appeals delay major public projects
FINANCE

Appeals delay major public projects