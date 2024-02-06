North Road Axis of Crete tender progressing

The final contractor for the construction of the Hania-Hersonissos section of the North Road Axis of Crete highway will have been found by early summer, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said in Hania on Monday, noting that the concession contract will be signed by the end of the year.

“Flagship projects are under construction in Crete, whose budget exceeds 3.5 billion euros,” Staikouras said in a statement after a working meeting at the offices of the Crete Development Organization, while praising its importance for the island.