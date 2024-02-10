Hatzidakis invites Japanese investments

Greece has an investment-friendly environment, Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis said in an interview with the Japanese news agency Kyodo, inviting investors from Japan to come to Greece.

The Japanese Rating and Investment Information (R&I) rating agency was the first to give Greece investment grade, signaling investors to invest in the country, the minister recalled.

“We are far apart on the map, but experience has shown that we can cooperate well for the benefit of both peoples,” he added.

Hatzidakis referred to the policies implemented by the Greek government to create an increasingly friendly environment for investments. “We proceeded to reduce taxation and social insurance contributions, as far as possible, and took initiatives to reduce bureaucracy,” he noted.

He also mentioned the shipping, logistics and tourism sectors, in which Greece has a comparative advantage for investments.

“We have results that are more than satisfactory in terms of investments,” noted the minister, before recalling the presence of large US investments in the country after decades, such as those of Microsoft, Pfizer, Amazon, Google and Cisco. “Therefore, we also invite Japanese companies to come to Greece,” Hatzidakis noted.

In addition, he referred to the political stability of the country, the important steps forward made by the Greek economy, and underlined that the government insists on the direction of fiscal restraint.