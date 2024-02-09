ECONOMY

Cyprus sees 35.6% surge in motor vehicle registrations in January

The Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) revealed on Thursday a significant uptick in motor vehicle registrations in Cyprus.

Total registrations of motor vehicles in Cyprus numbered 4,243 in January, compared to 3,128 in January 2023, recording an increase of 35.6%, according to data published by the CyStat.

Cyprus

