Cyprus eyes €700 fines for illegal taxis

The Cypriot Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works has tabled a bill aimed at tackling the issue of passenger transport by unlicensed taxi drivers, proposing fines of 700 euros for first-time offenders and €1,500 thereafter.

The draft legislation, which was discussed by the Parliamentary Committee on Transport, addresses a long-standing problem that has escalated significantly in recent years, according to MP Valentinos Fakontis.

“It has been our conviction that legislation must be established to prevent illegal taxi operations,” he stated after the session, expressing satisfaction that the bill has finally reached the Parliament after a prolonged period.

According to the AKEL lawmaker, the purpose of the bill is to combat piracy, protect the profession, and ensure the safety and security of passengers. He also noted that the proposed legislation includes provisions for the process and amount of administrative fines for violators.

During the discussion, it became apparent that directly involved parties fully support the proposed bill, as their concern lies in safeguarding both the profession and the quality of service provided to the passenger community, Fakontis reported.