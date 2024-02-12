ECONOMY TAXATION

Suspicious delays in interfacing of cash registers with POS

There is strong dissatisfaction in the Finance Ministry about the speed with which IT companies – even multinational giants – are upgrading their software, so that it will be possible by February 29 to interface 400,000 cash registers with an equal number of POS.

According to ministry officials, there are suspicions that some companies are deliberately delaying the interconnection.

The interface of cash registers with POS is a vital project to fight tax evasion and reveal undeclared income, as with its completion, cash registers and POS will work as a single mechanism by issuing a receipt. It is also a prerequisite for the disbursement of a Recovery Fund tranche. 

Taxation

