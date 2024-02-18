Athens Chamber seeks to strengthen ties with Ukraine

Organizing a business mission to Ukraine before the end of the year is among the top priorities of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the President of ACCI Sophia Kounenaki-Efraimoglou has said.

Another part of the plan comprises the signing of a memorandum of understanding that will officially outline the framework and the pillars of cooperation with the respective Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ukraine.

“What I can reassure you is that on the Greek enterprises’ side the interest is high,” Kounenaki-Efraimoglou told the sixth meeting of the Greece-Ukraine Joint Inter-ministerial Working Team, which was held on Thursday in Athens.

On Friday, ACCI pointed out that it actively supports the promotion of economic cooperation between Greece and Ukraine and has taken initiatives to help the two business communities come closer.