SafeΒulkers adds two more carriers

In a strategic move that is seen strengthening the Cypriot flag, SafeΒulkers Inc, a prominent shipping company, has added two state-of-the-art vessels to its fleet.

The newly constructed bulk carriers, MV Ammoxostos and MV Kerynia, built in Japan to rigorous modern and environmental standards, were unveiled at a naming ceremony in January at the Oshima Shipbuilding shipyard.

The ceremony was presided over by the Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis and Stalo Haji-Ioannou of SafeΒulkers, in the presence of SafeΒulkers’ Managing Director Polys Haji-Ioannou.

MV Ammoxostos and MV Kerynia are the latest acquisitions under the company’s comprehensive program aimed at its vessels’ technical and environmental upgrading. This move underscores the shipping industry’s confidence in the Cypriot flag and its commitment to quality.

Notably, the decision to name four sister ships after Turkish-occupied cities of Cyprus holds symbolic significance, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974 and the ongoing illegal occupation of Cyprus, projecting the names of these occupied municipalities across global seas and ports.

