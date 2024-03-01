Mobile app for invoice issue

Taxpayers and businesses will be able to issue invoices and consignment notes through their cellphones, while at the same time they will be able to make tax payments.

Essentially, the company’s accounting will be in an app designed by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), which will be activated within the year.

At the same time, through the app, taxpayers and businesses will be informed about their current tax obligations, while they will also be able to create their own calendar for the payments they have to make. In the new application created by AADE, it is possible to store various certificates requested by institutions and organizations in order not to search for them in every transaction.

With the changes planned, the tax administration and the Ministry of National Economy and Finance are trying to limit inconvenience and bureaucracy, while a chatbot will be launched very soon which, using artificial intelligence, will provide answers to a series of issues.

Furthermore, a new call center will be created, similar to the one the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) currently has, where specialized employees will provide answers to taxpayers’ questions.

The application that AADE will create will be offered free of charge to all those who register and in this way they will be able to issue invoices at any time, from wherever they are, which will automatically be uploaded to their electronic books.

As reported by the tax administration, the aim is to simplify procedures and process all functions and services centrally, without the need for the citizens to visit the tax office.

The purpose of AADE is to offer the option of a digital and immediate service for everyone. This practically means on the one hand centralized units for all supporting (back-office) and specialized functions, and, on the other hand, service points with modern digital infrastructures, for use by staff and visitors, with standardized services and an advisory role to citizens and businesses on how to fulfill their obligations.