ECONOMY

Lenten Basket as of March 13

Lenten Basket as of March 13

The Lenten Basket with lower prices of goods consumed during the period of Lent – will be available from Wednesday,  March 13 until May 4, according to the ministerial decision signed on Tuesday by Development Minister Kostas Skrekas.

The Lenten Basket is a special extension of the Household Basket that is already in effect, as it includes three additional food categories in order for every household to have access to all the necessities for Lent at affordable prices. The three categories of food include: halva, fasting dips (without meat and dairy ingredients) and frozen seafood (at least two products).

Skrekas said: “We want every household to have access to quality food at lower prices on these Holy Days. The Lenten Basket, which is an extension of the Household Basket, includes all the necessary food for every household ahead of the 40-day fast. The government will continue to take all the necessary measures to actively support all the consumers.”

Retail Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Consumer app being upgraded to compare supermarket prices
INFLATION

Consumer app being upgraded to compare supermarket prices

Price cuts have taken effect
RETAIL

Price cuts have taken effect

Skrekas declares reduced goods prices as ‘permanent’
ECONOMY

Skrekas declares reduced goods prices as ‘permanent’

More measures as prices rise
INFLATION

More measures as prices rise

Grocery spending rises €1 bln
RETAIL

Grocery spending rises €1 bln

Price increases change consumer habits, limit spending to basics, report says
ECONOMY

Price increases change consumer habits, limit spending to basics, report says