ECONOMY

Strengthening relations with Ireland

Strengthening relations with Ireland

Deputy Minister of Development Anna Mani-Papadimitriou met on Tuesday with Ambassador of Ireland Iseult Fitzgerald to discuss the further strengthening of bilateral relations and highlighting investment opportunities.

According to a ministry statement, Mani referred to the development of industrial parks, emphasizing the importance of their recent inclusion in funding from the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) to improve their infrastructure, which will make them attractive investment destinations.

Particular mention was made of Thess Intec in Thessaloniki, which was highlighted in the meeting as an example of the impetus industrial parks offer in boosting technological innovation and attracting international investments. The discussion extended to bilateral relations between Greece and Ireland, with reference to the Erasmus programs that enhance educational and cultural exchange between the two countries.

The two officials also discussed the issue of digital nomads, with the deputy minister noting that “Greece has significant comparative advantages that make it an ideal destination for this category of professionals.”

Diplomacy Trade

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul
ECONOMY

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul

British minister heads to Turkey ahead of start of trade talks
ECONOMY

British minister heads to Turkey ahead of start of trade talks

Hellenic Business Association of Albania celebrates 20th birthday
ECONOMY

Hellenic Business Association of Albania celebrates 20th birthday

Modi visit to boost business with India
ECONOMY

Modi visit to boost business with India

Skrekas meets with US ambassador
ECONOMY

Skrekas meets with US ambassador

Turkey appears to halt transit of sanctioned goods to Russia
ECONOMY

Turkey appears to halt transit of sanctioned goods to Russia