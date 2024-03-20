ECONOMY FINANCE

Cyprus to invest in Green Kiosks

Cyprus marked a significant step forward in its environmental efforts on Tuesday with the signing of a contract for the supply and installation of 50 prefabricated Green Kiosks to serve as recycling pickup points in mountainous and remote regions.

According to a statement from the Environment Department, the contract was signed between the latter and the project contractor, in the presence of the General Directorate of Development, as it represents a milestone in Cyprus’ Recovery and Resilience Plan for 2021-2026.

These Green Kiosks will accept paper/cardboard, plastic, glass, metal, and other specific materials, with the potential to include easily reusable items.

“The contract will run for 25 months with a value of 3,274,000 euros excluding VAT,” the announcement stated.

The Green Kiosks will be installed in 50 remote and mountainous local authorities across all provinces of Cyprus. Eight communities in Nicosia Province, 16 in Paphos Province, 14 in Limassol Province, 10 communities and one municipality in Larnaca Province, and one community in Famagusta Province. Installation is expected to be completed by the first half of 2026.

