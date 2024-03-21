EAC fined for employee death

The Larnaca District Court has handed down a fine of 28,000 euros to the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) for violations of safety and health regulations, resulting in the death of one of its employees and posing risks to others.

The authority, engaged in various aspects of electricity generation, transmission and distribution, was found guilty of breaching the Minimum Safety and Health Standards (Use of Work Equipment at Work) Regulations and the Management of Safety and Health at Work Regulations.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Labor’s Department of Labor Inspection, the prosecution was prompted by negligence related to a basket crane. The incident occurred while an employee was engaged in palm tree pruning from a height of approximately 4 meters. A mechanical failure of the machine’s support arm led to the sudden fall of the palm tree and the basket, resulting in the employee’s fatal injury.

The EAC faced further charges for failing to replace a worn pipe in the bracing arm of a basket hoist, leading to another mechanical failure and fatal injury, and for neglecting to conduct periodic inspections of a basket hoist.