Online product price comparison tool

The electronic platform of the Ministry of Development e-katanalotis (e-katanalotis.gov.gr) is finally turning into a useful tool for the consumer, as it now includes the prices of 3,000 product codes from 11 supermarket chains. Crucially, they are now updated on a daily basis.

In the long term, the ministry’s goal is to include many more products, even 15,000, which can be achieved more easily, since the upgraded platform now contains not only the product and its price per chain, but also its barcode.

In addition to being a tool for the consumer, the upgraded platform is believed to be able to enhance competition between both supermarket chains and suppliers, as it allows immediate price comparison.

The source of product prices is the central online store of each chain, so there may be small differences compared to the brick-and-mortar stores. Prices are updated daily at 10 a.m.

In the next few days, the upgrades of the relevant application for cellphones and tablets will be completed. In addition to checking the prices for individual codes that interest them, consumers can also create their own “basket” and within a short time compare the prices of their “basket” in each of the participating chains.

Through the map available on the platform, consumers can also check all the supermarkets located near their residence, thereby saving time and money.

The prices of the products come from the following chains: Sklavenitis, AB Vassilopoulos, MyMarket, Masoutis, Kritikos, Galaxias, Bazaar, SYNKA, Market In, Halkiadakis and from online supermarket efresh.gr. Lidl does not participate, as it does not have an online store.

The 3,000 codes belong to 25 product categories: cold cuts, soft drinks-water-juice, detergents-cleaning products, eggs-butter-fresh doughs and broths, baby/kids food, milk-beverages-refrigerated juices, yogurts-milk creams-refrigerated desserts, bakery items, disposable items and party items, household items, breakfast items and beverages, ready meals, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics and personal hygiene items, frozen food, cookies, chocolate and confectionery, nuts and snacks, appetizers and deli, pet food and supplies, grocery foods, cheese and plant-based substitutes, fresh fruit and vegetables, fresh meat, fresh fish and seafood, stationery, diapers and napkins.