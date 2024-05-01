ATHEX: Benchmark added 1.84% last month

The decline of bank stocks at Athinon Avenue on Tuesday dragged the rest of the market lower too for the day, but April closed with gains of 1.84% for the benchmark. Notably, a number of blue chips bucked the trend and notched up impressive growth on the day, pointing to the potential for a further advance in the days to come.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,448.48 points, shedding 0.48% from Monday’s 1,455.48 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.61%, ending at 3,512.98 points.

The banks index declined 1.50%, as Piraeus slumped 3.30%, Alpha gave up 1.70% and National fell 1.43%, while Eurobank stayed put.

Helleniq Energy advanced 2.37% and Aegean Airlines rose 1.94%, as Quest Holdings parted with 2.19%.

In total 46 stocks secured gains, 54 sustained losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 196.3 million euros, up from Monday’s €115.5 million.

On Wednesday the bourse remained closed and Thursday’s session will be the last one ahead of the long weekend of Easter.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.21% to close at 144.73 points.