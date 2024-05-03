GMT Greece to showcase Fly2C online marine travel booking engine at Posidonia

GMT Greece, a specialist marine travel management company offering full-service travel-related products, invites Posidonia visitors and exhibitors to pay it a visit during this year’s event on June 3-7, promising to put an end to the hassle and endless email chains associated with crew booking requests.

During its fourth Posidonia, GMT will showcase its Fly2C online marine travel booking engine and talk about its investments in reducing its environmental impact.

“With the shipping industry facing an increased amount of scrutiny regarding its environmental practices, Global Marine Travel (GMT) has committed to adopting best practices to help its partners establish themselves as leaders in environmental practices for ship management and maritime services, both at sea and on the coast,” said Tim Davey, founder and managing director.

He added, “Posidonia gives us the opportunity to enhance our relationships within the global shipping community.”