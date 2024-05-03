ECONOMY

GMT Greece to showcase Fly2C online marine travel booking engine at Posidonia

GMT Greece to showcase Fly2C online marine travel booking engine at Posidonia

GMT Greece, a specialist marine travel management company offering full-service travel-related products, invites Posidonia visitors and exhibitors to pay it a visit during this year’s event on June 3-7, promising to put an end to the hassle and endless email chains associated with crew booking requests.

During its fourth Posidonia, GMT will showcase its Fly2C online marine travel booking engine and talk about its investments in reducing its environmental impact.

“With the shipping industry facing an increased amount of scrutiny regarding its environmental practices, Global Marine Travel (GMT) has committed to adopting best practices to help its partners establish themselves as leaders in environmental practices for ship management and maritime services, both at sea and on the coast,” said Tim Davey, founder and managing director.

He added, “Posidonia gives us the opportunity to enhance our relationships within the global shipping community.”

Shipping Special Event

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Discussion focuses on financing ocean economy 
ECONOMY

Discussion focuses on financing ocean economy 

US fuel-agnostic green lubes firm Shipglide to debut at Posidonia
ECONOMY

US fuel-agnostic green lubes firm Shipglide to debut at Posidonia

Chugoku to promote reduced CO2 solutions at Posidonia
ECONOMY

Chugoku to promote reduced CO2 solutions at Posidonia

Nereus Digital Bunkers gearing up for Posidonia
ECONOMY

Nereus Digital Bunkers gearing up for Posidonia

BCA College charts Posidonia course
ECONOMY

BCA College charts Posidonia course

Qatar Airways discount for Posidonia 2024
ECONOMY

Qatar Airways discount for Posidonia 2024