ECONOMY

Greek unemployment drops to 10.2% in March

Greek unemployment drops to 10.2% in March

Greece’s unemployment rate stood at 10.2% in March 2024, down from the upwardly revised figure of 11.4% in March 2023 and the downwardly revised figure of 10.8% in February 2024, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people amounted to 492,867, down by 47,319 compared with March 2023 (8.8%) and by 24,176 people compared with February 2024 (4.7%).

For women, the unemployment rate fell to 13.8% from 14.6% in March last year and for men to 7.2% from 8.7%.

By age groups, in the 15-24-year-old group the unemployment rate dropped to 21.1% from 24.8% in March 2023 and in the 25-74-year-old age group to 9.6% from 10.6%.

According to ELSTAT, there were 4,325,848 people in employment in March 2024, increase by 115,672 people compared with March 2023 (2.7%) and by 33,442 people compared with February 2024 (0.8%).

 

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Firms to offer vouchers and not raises
ECONOMY

Firms to offer vouchers and not raises

Reward system for boosting productivity in the public sector
ECONOMY

Reward system for boosting productivity in the public sector

PM briefed on DYPA initiatives to boost employment
ECONOMY

PM briefed on DYPA initiatives to boost employment

March sees historic high in new jobs
EMPLOYMENT

March sees historic high in new jobs

Short-staffed Cyprus greets foreign labor
EMPLOYMENT

Short-staffed Cyprus greets foreign labor

Study reveals challenges faced by migrant graduates in EU labor markets
ECONOMY

Study reveals challenges faced by migrant graduates in EU labor markets