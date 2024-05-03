Greek unemployment drops to 10.2% in March

Greece’s unemployment rate stood at 10.2% in March 2024, down from the upwardly revised figure of 11.4% in March 2023 and the downwardly revised figure of 10.8% in February 2024, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people amounted to 492,867, down by 47,319 compared with March 2023 (8.8%) and by 24,176 people compared with February 2024 (4.7%).

For women, the unemployment rate fell to 13.8% from 14.6% in March last year and for men to 7.2% from 8.7%.

By age groups, in the 15-24-year-old group the unemployment rate dropped to 21.1% from 24.8% in March 2023 and in the 25-74-year-old age group to 9.6% from 10.6%.

According to ELSTAT, there were 4,325,848 people in employment in March 2024, increase by 115,672 people compared with March 2023 (2.7%) and by 33,442 people compared with February 2024 (0.8%).