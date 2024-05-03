Skrekas: Zero price hikes over March, April

The measures taken by the government to combat inflation are gradually starting to bring results, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas indicated while speaking to radio station Skai 100.3 on Thursday.

“From the figures we are getting from the supermarkets, for the first time in March and in April we had zero price increases and this is something that will also soon become apparent in the inflation [rate],” he said.

“We will not stop taking measures and we will keep trying to protect consumers from the biggest problem they face today, which is high prices,” the minister said, adding, “We are seeing prices stabilizing, in some categories of products they are dropping, and it is not just us who are saying this, it is the Hellenic Statistical Authority too.”