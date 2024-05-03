ECONOMY SHIPPING

Orders for new tankers steam ahead

A 32% jump has been registered so far this year in orders worldwide for newbuild tankers, with Greek shipping having the largest share.

Since the start of 2024, 104 tankers have been added to the global order book, compared to 79 in the corresponding period of 2023.

More than half of these orders have been placed with Chinese shipyards, with a share of around 57%, while South Korea ranks second with 36%.

Companies of Greek interests account for the largest number of orders with 28 tankers, mainly Suezmax.

Along with the orders the prices at the shipyards are also increasing, with prices of LR2 tankers growing yearly 7.31%. 

