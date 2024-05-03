ECONOMY ECONOMY

Cyprus takes on money launderers

Cyprus takes on money launderers

The Cyprus government has reaffirmed its steadfast dedication to upholding international standards in combating money laundering and terrorism financing, as outlined in a press release by the Presidency of the Republic.

The statement expressed satisfaction with the Progress Report issued by the Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism (Moneyval) of the Council of Europe.

The report highlights substantial progress and adherence by the Republic of Cyprus to Moneyval’s recommendations concerning money laundering and terrorism financing. Particularly noteworthy is Moneyval’s acknowledgment that Cyprus has met general expectations and has substantially corrected and complied with the majority of international standards by 2023.

Emphasizing its ongoing commitment, the government pledges to maintain compliance with international standards and to implement necessary measures to ensure Cyprus meets all requirements in combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

The Finance Ministry also issued a press release welcoming the report‘s findings.

Cyprus Economy Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US and Cyprus will sign a deal to fight money laundering and evasion of Russian sanctions
ECONOMY

US and Cyprus will sign a deal to fight money laundering and evasion of Russian sanctions

Cyprus implicated in the Magnitsky scandal
REVELATION

Cyprus implicated in the Magnitsky scandal

Card fraud rises 43% in a year
BANKING

Card fraud rises 43% in a year

Gov’t welcomes investigations into fraud allegations, says Marinakis
ECONOMY

Gov’t welcomes investigations into fraud allegations, says Marinakis

Beach bar in Mykonos fined for taking over seashore
ECONOMY

Beach bar in Mykonos fined for taking over seashore

Labor program giving people another stab at life
ECONOMY

Labor program giving people another stab at life