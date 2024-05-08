DK Fotinakis making its first Posidonia appearance

Founded in 1962, DK Fotinakis Ltd marks its first participation at Posidonia (on June 3-7) as an exhibitor this year.

The company specializes in ship repairs, engineering studies and yacht building.

Creatively describing its purpose as being to “Build relationShips,” DK Fotinakis Ltd expects to leverage its maiden presence at Posidonia to forge and fortify relationships by showcasing its service portfolio and engaging with existing clients in a more personalized setting.

“Posidonia offers an ideal environment to warm up our relationships with valued clients, fostering a deeper understanding of their evolving needs and demonstrating our commitment to client satisfaction,” said Andreas Fotinakis, managing director.

“At Posidonia 2024, we look forward to showcasing both our rich legacy in pipe and steel works, our forward-looking approach in integrating new technologies, and a landmark project in our yacht building department,” he added.