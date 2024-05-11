Singapore Airlines to make Posidonia debut

One of the world’s most respected airlines, Singapore, and its sister airline Scoot, are spreading their wings for the airlines’ first ever Posidonia participation, on June 3-7, through Greek market general sales agent (GSA) Asian Aviation.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has chosen to participate at Posidonia 2024 in order to increase its business network in the marine sector, gain a better understanding of the market’s needs, and increase the sector’s knowledge of what the Singapore Airlines and Scoot product and network have to offer them.