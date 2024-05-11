Greek-Swiss collaboration discussed at Development Ministry

Greek collaboration with Switzerland in the sectors of pharmaceuticals, research and technology, energy, and managing of infrastructure were discussed between Greek Development Minister Kostas Skrekas and visiting Swiss Federal Councilor and head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research Guy Parmelin.

At the ministry in Athens they also discussed the creation of a Greek-Swiss Chamber of Commerce. In social media posts, Skrekas said that Greece and Switzerland “already have strong economic relations, with a total import-export turnover of over 1 billion euros, while we collaborate closely on over 300 research projects through Horizon.”

The development minister added that the goal was to enforce the country’s ties with the powerful Swiss economy that result in multilevel investment benefits to Greece.