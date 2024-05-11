ECONOMY

Greek-Swiss collaboration discussed at Development Ministry

Greek-Swiss collaboration discussed at Development Ministry

Greek collaboration with Switzerland in the sectors of pharmaceuticals, research and technology, energy, and managing of infrastructure were discussed between Greek Development Minister Kostas Skrekas and visiting Swiss Federal Councilor and head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research Guy Parmelin.

At the ministry in Athens they also discussed the creation of a Greek-Swiss Chamber of Commerce. In social media posts, Skrekas said that Greece and Switzerland “already have strong economic relations, with a total import-export turnover of over 1 billion euros, while we collaborate closely on over 300 research projects through Horizon.”

The development minister added that the goal was to enforce the country’s ties with the powerful Swiss economy that result in multilevel investment benefits to Greece.

 

Trade Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pasta makers cheer Turkey as its durum wheat flows abroad
ANALYSIS

Pasta makers cheer Turkey as its durum wheat flows abroad

Titan Cement prepares for US listing
BUSINESS

Titan Cement prepares for US listing

Attica Bank share capital increase is approaching
BUSINESS

Attica Bank share capital increase is approaching

Athens is an emerging center of wealth
FORTUNE

Athens is an emerging center of wealth

Aegean Airlines to distribute dividend
ECONOMY

Aegean Airlines to distribute dividend

Undoing the brain drain
ECONOMY

Undoing the brain drain