GNTO promoting Greece in the Arab world

Emirates Boing 777-300ER takes off from Dubai International Airport.

The Greek National Tourism Organization’s (GNTO) efforts to increase tourism flows from the Arab world to Greece are in full swing, with the GNTO attending the Arabian Travel Market trade show in this context.

GNTO Secretary-General Dimitris Fragakis stated that “the Arab countries are the main target of the organization’s strategy in opening to new markets.

The cooperation with airline companies in the area is very important and, especially in recent years, we have systematically cultivated our relations with all airline companies of the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

Fragakis said that he also had the opportunity to discuss the market’s current performance and future prospects in meetings with representatives of airlines and other companies.

Among them were representatives of Qatar, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Saudi airlines, as well as representatives of We Go, with which the GNTO has agreed on a program to promote Greece in four Arab countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain).

 

Travel Tourism

