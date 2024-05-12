Energy-intensive industries face disproportionally elevated costs

Domestic energy-intensive industries pay up to twice as much as Germany’s and three times as much as France’s.

This worrying fact for the competitiveness of domestic industry emerges from a study commissioned by the Dutch government to compare the electricity prices of large industrial enterprises in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The study takes into account every parameter shaping the final electricity price, such as tax exemptions, fees, subsidies etc:

The political will of the above countries to support their industries, based on the measures taken to reduce energy costs, is remarkable.