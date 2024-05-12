Regular inspections over KTEO, road tax

A new bill by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance provides for a 500-euro fine on uninsured passenger cars, while establishing electronic checks to identify them; the same will apply to vehicles that have not passed technical inspection (KTEO) or whose owners have not paid their road tax.

The bill activates a new system of electronic inspections, utilizing various public databases. The checks will be carried out on a biannual basis by the General Secretariat for Information Systems, with electronic cross-checking of data from the databases of the tax administration, the ministries of Infrastructure and Transport, Citizen Protection, Interior, and Immigration and Asylum, the Hellenic Association of Insurance Companies, from the Register of Insured Vehicles of the Supplementary Fund, the Alternative Vehicle Management of Greece and Taxisnet.

If any violations are detected, the holder of the vehicle’s registration license will be notified and the following fines will be imposed in case of an uninsured vehicle: €1,000 for public-use buses and trucks, €500 for passenger cars and other vehicles of any nature, and €250 for motorbikes.

In the event that a road tax debt of at least one year is found to be overdue, the road tax due is confirmed in its entirety after the corresponding fine.

In the event that it is found that the vehicle has not been submitted to a technical inspection, the prescribed fine will be imposed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.

After the detection of a violation, a new electronic check will be carried out in a period of three to 12 months from the imposition of the fine. If the owner has not complied before the new inspection, the vehicle’s registration license and plates will be removed, and returned only upon presentation of the relevant insurance policy or the valid KTEO card or the certificate of non-payment of road tax and proof of payment of the fine.

In case of overdue payment of traffic fees, the fines are as follows: 25% of the fee if paid within January of the year following the year of payment, 50% of the fee if paid in February, and 100% if paid after the end of February. In any case, the fine cannot be less than 30 euros.

Vehicles that have not been insured, have not been subject to a vehicle registration certificate, or have not had their road tax paid will be temporarily taken off the road.