Ferries impose EV charge cap

For security reasons, electric and hybrid cars cannot travel on ferries with a charge of more than 40% and can never go unaccompanied, while those that consume gas fuel cannot have their tanks more than 50% full, thereby making travel more difficult for users of alternative types of fuel.

The absence of a sufficient charging network on the Greek islands and at ports, for charging after returning, makes the refueling of these vehicles problematic for travelers.

The alarming number of accidents that have been observed worldwide with such vehicles during their sea transport, such as ignition of batteries or even small explosions, has led the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) to impose specific restrictions, terms and conditions in order to reduce the relative risk as much as possible. Maritime accidents, such as last year’s fire on the Fremantle Highway ferry, are often cited as the reason for the tighter regulations.

The regulations in Greece have complied with the above instructions and some time ago the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy issued guidelines to the ferry companies for the transport of alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs) through coastal shipping. AFVs are defined as purely electric and rechargeable hybrid vehicles carrying accumulators (batteries) and vehicles using liquefied and compressed gas fuel.

“The guidelines were based on a study by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and international experience so far, as the issue of transporting AFVs by ships has concerned the international shipping community relatively recently,” the ministry says. Therefore in purely electric or rechargeable hybrid vehicles, the temperature of the batteries must be checked, while the charging level should be up to 40% of total capacity. In vehicles of other alternative fuels their tanks should not contain more than 50% of their total capacity.

In addition, AFVs with damage to their fuel system and tanks or batteries may not be loaded. The responsibility for ensuring that there is no damage to the vehicle or damage to its fuel system, tanks or accumulators rests exclusively with the owner and shipping companies can ensure this in any way they determine.