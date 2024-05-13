Unemployment rate refuses to drop below 10%

Unemployment has remained at a double-digit rate for 14 years.

Even in the last 18 months of contraction, it has failed to drop below 10%, with experts pointing to a pool of 500,000 unemployed at the hard core of the phenomenon.

Its rate may have decreased last March to 10.2% from 10.8% in February, but it remained above the 10% barrier.

Experts say the main reason for unemployment remaining around 10% is the lack of investment, which would lead to the growth of the economy and new jobs, but also the mismatch in the supply and demand of skills. They also emphasize that the typical unemployed person is a woman aged up to 24, jobless for over a year.