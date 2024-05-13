ECONOMY BANKING

Barrier for mortgage loans

Barrier for mortgage loans

One in every three taxpayers (about 2.1 million) who declares an income of up to 5,000 euros per annum does not have access to bank loans for house purchase, as by definition they lack the ability to service a mortgage.

Also, the chances are limited for another 1.3 million taxpayers who declare an income of €5,000-10,000 and who, even if they passed the bank’s credit criteria, it is doubtful whether they would be able to service their mortgage without problems and delays.

Given that the installment of an average mortgage loan of €100,000 with an interest rate today of 4.1% and a repayment period of 30 years is €483 per month – i.e. €5,796 per year – its servicing requires all or more than half of the income of half the taxpayers in the country.

Bank practice obeys the basic rule that a taxpayer with a net family income up to €5,000 cannot get a mortgage and earners of €10,000 can receive a mortgage loan of just €85,000.

Therefore those able to request a housing loan is limited to the remaining 3.1 million taxpayers – out of a total of 6.5 million – who, based on tax office data, declare an income of at least €10,000.

Banking Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece now on ‘right path,’ says Stournaras
ECONOMY

Greece now on ‘right path,’ says Stournaras

Stournaras says consensus building in ECB for a June rate cut
ECONOMY

Stournaras says consensus building in ECB for a June rate cut

Attica Bank reports efficiency, profitability
ECONOMY

Attica Bank reports efficiency, profitability

Stournaras: Bank of Greece prevented Grexit in 2015
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Bank of Greece prevented Grexit in 2015

Cypriot bank lending decreases
ECONOMY

Cypriot bank lending decreases

Targeting card commissions
BANKING

Targeting card commissions