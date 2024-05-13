State platform matching tourism and food service vacancies with unemployed goes live

Greece’s Public Employment Service (DYPA) launched on Monday its new free JOBmatch application and platform, at the service of those looking for work in the tourism and food service sectors.

The launch of the platform comes as the new tourism season has started with an esxtimated 80,000 vacancies in the food service and tourism sectors across Greece.

The JOBmatch application offers a direct connection of tourism and food service businesses with those looking for work in corresponding specialties. The jobmatch.dypa.gov.gr platform is aimed at businesses and the JOBmatch application at job seekers.

Businesses create their profile for free on the JOBmatch.dypa.gov.gr platform and “search for an employee” directly, from the jobs they offer, choosing specific features, such as specialty, choice of job type (permanent, seasonal, other), date of starting work, and salary range.

Accordingly, jobseekers in tourism-hospitality businesses can download the JOBmatch app, available on Android (Google Play Store) and IOS (Apple App Store), create a profile and configure their options using filters, such as professions that interest them, working hours, area, salary range, and date of availability.

Quick and effective

The JOBmatch.dypa.gov.gr platform provides businesses with the opportunity to immediately see which prospective employees match their search, in order to select them and then propose an interview day and time. Therefore, the process of finding an employee can now be completed in less than five minutes.

At the same time, each candidate is immediately informed by the JOBmatch application as soon as a company selects them for an interview and has the option of accepting or rejecting the invitation. In case of acceptance, the company sees his information and contacts him for the interview.

Also, candidates have the option to refresh their search filters as often as they wish, customizing their profile according to their availability and preferences.

“With the new JOBmatch application, we are taking another step to connect employees with employers. This new innovative service starts with tourism and food service, two important sectors for the country, in which there is an increased need for staff,” emphasized the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Domna Michailidou.

Such was the interest from the outset that the server of DYPA was down soon after the platform’s launch.

The platform for businesses works exclusively through a browser, from a desktop computer, tablet or smartphone and the platform works from all browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, etc.).