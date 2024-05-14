Mitsotakis meeting with Larco unionists

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday received representatives of the Larco mining firm’s employee union and exchanged views on the future of the company.

The meeting was attended by National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, State Minister Akis Skertsos, Deputy National Economy and Finance Minister Thanos Petralias, the general secretary for Labor Relations, Anna Stratinaki, and the chief of the Public Employment Service (DYPA), Spiros Protopsaltis.

The government noted the company’s long-standing problems, related to its area of activity, the burden it puts on the budget, the efforts to find an investor as well as the support measures for employees that have been already announced.

Meanwhile, the government will continue its efforts to overcome the difficulties for the successful completion of the tender that is in progress.

In any case, the government made clear that its aim is to find a solution via credible private investors without however extending a state of affairs that does not offer true prospects for the workers and is contrary to both the capabilities of the budget and equivalent programs recently adopted by the government in similar cases.