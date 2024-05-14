ECONOMY

Mitsotakis meeting with Larco unionists

Mitsotakis meeting with Larco unionists
File photo.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday received representatives of the Larco mining firm’s employee union and exchanged views on the future of the company.

The meeting was attended by National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, State Minister Akis Skertsos, Deputy National Economy and Finance Minister Thanos Petralias, the general secretary for Labor Relations, Anna Stratinaki, and the chief of the Public Employment Service (DYPA), Spiros Protopsaltis.

The government noted the company’s long-standing problems, related to its area of activity, the burden it puts on the budget, the efforts to find an investor as well as the support measures for employees that have been already announced.

Meanwhile, the government will continue its efforts to overcome the difficulties for the successful completion of the tender that is in progress.

In any case, the government made clear that its aim is to find a solution via credible private investors without however extending a state of affairs that does not offer true prospects for the workers and is contrary to both the capabilities of the budget and equivalent programs recently adopted by the government in similar cases.

Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
State platform matching tourism and food service vacancies with unemployed goes live
EMPLOYMENT

State platform matching tourism and food service vacancies with unemployed goes live

Unemployment rate refuses to drop below 10%
EMPLOYMENT

Unemployment rate refuses to drop below 10%

First list of Egyptian workers presented
ECONOMY

First list of Egyptian workers presented

Greece to bring in Egyptian farm workers amid labor shortage
ECONOMY

Greece to bring in Egyptian farm workers amid labor shortage

Working pensioners double in 2.5 months
ECONOMY

Working pensioners double in 2.5 months

Tourism season starts with 80,000 job vacancies
EMPLOYMENT

Tourism season starts with 80,000 job vacancies