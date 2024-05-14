Uninsured vehicles law under consultation

Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Harry Theoharis stressed on Monday that under a new bill the government will address the issue of uninsured and immobilized vehicles.

In an interview on Skai TV, Theoharis stressed that “having citizens divided into two categories, with some paying road taxes regularly and others not, is unacceptable.”

He was referring to the checks conducted by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), whose inspectors scan the roads to identify vehicles that have been registered as immobilized to avoid paying road taxes, but continue to circulate.

The bill is currently under public consultation before being tabled in Parliament.