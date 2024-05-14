ECONOMY

Mt Parnitha casino relocation to be discussed June 17

The relocation of the Mt Parnitha casino to Maroussi, a northeastern suburb of Athens, will be discussed anew on June 17, the Council of State has decided. The reason cited by the highest administrative court of Greece is the hospitalization of a CoS member Dimitris Vandoros, after a serious traffic accident.

Four injunctions against the casino’s relocation have called for the cancellation of a presidential decree (36/2023) which approves the urban plan and other details on use of land in the area of Dilaveri at Maroussi. Fighting the decree are municipalities, associations and residents of Maroussi and neighboring regions.

Justice

