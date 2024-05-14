ECONOMY

Japan’s Weathernews prepares for Posidonia Exhibition

Japan’s Weathernews prepares for Posidonia Exhibition

Japan’s Weathernews Inc, a weather forecast, weather routing, weather intelligence, performance, and environmental management specialist, is preparing for its fourth Posidonia outing, on June 3-7.

The company aims to establish new connections while rekindling existing ones, seizing the opportunity to showcase its latest generation of solutions. Among these new products is Sea Navigator, an all-in-one platform tailored for shipowners, charterers and operators.

“At Weathernews, we integrate AI into our technological infrastructure to augment our algorithms, enhancing our capabilities. However, we maintain a balance by leveraging human expertise alongside AI, recognizing that nothing can fully replace the insights and intuition of experienced professionals,” said Elias Makris, Weathernews’ EMEA sales director.

“Our motto has always been to protect mariners and seafarers at sea. As we are getting in the new era of climate uncertainty, we will enhance our motto to protect the planet and mitigate climate change impact.” 

Exhibition

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
DK Fotinakis making its first Posidonia appearance
ECONOMY

DK Fotinakis making its first Posidonia appearance

How exhibitions contribute to Greece’s GDP
ECONOMY

How exhibitions contribute to Greece’s GDP

Fine Food Exhibition opens on Saturday
ECONOMY

Fine Food Exhibition opens on Saturday

Over 18,000 visitors at the logistics expo in Athens
EXHIBITION

Over 18,000 visitors at the logistics expo in Athens

ATHEX: Moderate profit-taking at bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate profit-taking at bourse

State platform matching tourism and food service vacancies with unemployed goes live
EMPLOYMENT

State platform matching tourism and food service vacancies with unemployed goes live