Minister raises a glass to wine tourism

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni on Tuesday expressed her will for the further growth of wine tourism, addressing the first meeting of the Wine Tourism Council that was held at the Agricultural University of Athens.

In her speech, Kefalogianni said that that the ministry is working systematically for the promotion of the advantages of wine tourism, stating that the specific kind of tourism actively contributed to the sustainability of the tourism destinations of the country.

She underlined that the creation of a network for the promotion of Greek farming products and Greek gastronomy is under way.