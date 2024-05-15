Inflation declines slightly in April
Inflation stood at 3.1% in April, compared to 3.2% in March and against 3% in April 2023, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Tuesday.
In energy, the price of natural gas dropped 26.9%. On the other hand, price increases were recorded in food (5.4%), with olive oil prices up 63.7%. Further price increases were recorded in: Rice (8.5%), Meat – general (3.2%), Fresh fish (10.6%), Olive oil (63.7%), Fruit – general (11.6%), Vegetables – general (6.1%), Sugar – chocolates – sweets – ice cream (3.4%), Other foods (3.3%), Mineral water – soft drinks – fruit juices (12.5%), and Alcoholic drinks – not served (5.8%).