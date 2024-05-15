ECONOMY

Inflation declines slightly in April

Inflation declines slightly in April
Supermarket turnover continued to rise, supported by strong inflation in the January-August period, while consumers sought cheaper products, such as private-label ones, a survey by Circana said on Thursday. The survey said that accumulated turnover in the consumer product market totaled 5.85 billion euros in the eight-month period, up 9.8% from the same period in 2022, of which €4.457 billion represented the food category. The sales volume was up 1% in the same period. Private-label products raised their market share to 26.2% from 25.5% in the same period last year, recording a 12.9% growth rate.

Inflation stood at 3.1% in April, compared to 3.2% in March and against 3% in April 2023, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Tuesday.

In energy, the price of natural gas dropped 26.9%. On the other hand, price increases were recorded in food (5.4%), with olive oil prices up 63.7%. Further price increases were recorded in: Rice (8.5%), Meat – general (3.2%), Fresh fish (10.6%), Olive oil (63.7%), Fruit – general (11.6%), Vegetables – general (6.1%), Sugar – chocolates – sweets – ice cream (3.4%), Other foods (3.3%), Mineral water – soft drinks – fruit juices (12.5%), and Alcoholic drinks – not served (5.8%).

Inflation Statistics

