Santorini voted best island in Europe for 11th straight year

Greece remains one of the most popular European destinations for US travelers in 2024, as confirmed at the American Leisure Lifestyle Awards 2024, where Greece secured top honors.

Greece was named the winner for the third consecutive year in the category “Best Historical Attractions, International.”

The Cycladic island of Santorini ranked first in the “Best Island in Europe” category for the 11th consecutive year.

Mykonos ranked third in the categories “Best Island in Europe” and “Best Beaches Internationally.”

The awards ceremony is to take place on Thursday at The Union League of Philadelphia.