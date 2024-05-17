Supermarket prices remain modest in April

Hikes in supermarket prices in comparison with the same period of the previous year, were relatively restrained in April 2024, according to a survey of major supermarket chains conducted by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) and released on Wednesday.

A very small increase of 1.10% was recorded, according to the survey, compared to one year ago. Prices rose 3% in January compared with the corresponding month in 2023, by 2.7% in February and just 0.28% in March.