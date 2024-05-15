ATHEX: Bourse hits yet another 13-year high

A multitude of blue chips cooperated on Wednesday at the Greek stock market to send the benchmark to highs unseen in more than 13 years. Led by National Bank of Greece, the banks index was the protagonist of a session that brought Athinon Avenue back onto the path toward the 1,500-point level that is now within striking distance for the main index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,493.65 points, adding 1.49% to Tuesday’s 1,471.78 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.57%, ending at 3,617.48 points.

The banks index advanced 2.12%, as National grew 4.17%, Alpha collected 1.77% and Eurobank fetched 1.63%, while Piraeus eased 0.10%.

Cenergy Holdings augmented 3.57%, Titan Cement climbed 3.16%, Jumbo increased 2.87%, ElvalHalcor grabbed 2.48%, Public Power Corporation obtained 2.46% and Viohalco rose 2.02%.

In total 75 stocks registered gains, 32 reported losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 133.9 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €106.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange jumped 3.13% to close at 156.74 points.