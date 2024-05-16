Brussels sees growth at 2.2%

The European Commission calculates Greece’s growth at 2.2% in its spring forecasts for this year and 2.3% for 2025, undercutting the projection of the Greek government. Brussels’ forecast was below the estimate of the recent Stability Program for 2.5% and 2.6% respectively.

This rate for 2024 remains, of course, more than twice the average in the eurozone (0.8%) and in the European Union (1%), while it remains considerably higher for 2025 as well (1.4% in the eurozone and 1.6% in the EU). Also, the Commission’s forecasts are more optimistic than those of the IMF – for a growth rate of 2% in 2024 and 1.9% in 2025.

Moreover, the Commission’s forecasts for investments are considerably lower than the government’s, as it expects them to increase by 6.7% this year and 8.4% in 2025, against the government’s forecast for 9.1% and 14.4% respectively.

Nevertheless, in its forecast text, the Commission argues that investment together with private consumption and exports will boost growth in 2024 and 2025. The recovery in external demand will support exports, which are expected to strengthen, and derive from the projected improvement in competitiveness, the report says. However, it adds that investments have a significant percentage of imported content, which is why the current account deficit will decrease slightly (from 5.8% of GDP in 2023 to 5.2% of GDP in 2024 and to 4.8% of GDP in 2025).

As a weakness, the Commission notes the slow increase in employment and the mismatch of workers’ skills with the jobs available, which results in the difficulty of finding workers for businesses, while unemployment is the second highest in the EU.

In addition, workers’ pay will rise at a slower rate, although it will outpace inflation, thanks to increases in the minimum wage and civil service pay. Unemployment is forecast at 10.3% this year and 9.7% in 2025, along with a slow de-escalation of inflation due to persistent pressures on food and service prices, as well as wage growth.