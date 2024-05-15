ECONOMY INFRASTRUCTURE

Foundation of ‘Lydia,’ the first private aerodrome for general aviation

The first privately owned aerodrome for general aviation in Greece was founded on Tuesday near Kavala, in East Macedonia, in the presence of Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Christina Alexopoulou.

Lydia Airport, named after St Lydia Filippisia, who lived near the aerodrome’s location at Amygdaleonas in Kavala, will serve private and business flights, air shows, air clubs and the training of professional pilots.

Praising Egnatia Aviation for its initiative with Lydia Airport, Alexopoulou stated that this can constitute a pilot for the introduction of general aviation into more airports across Greece.

