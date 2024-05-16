ECONOMY

Economists in KEFiM poll agree with government’s decision to slash bank charges

Economists in KEFiM poll agree with government’s decision to slash bank charges
All professions must comply with the requirement of offering customers the option to pay by card. [AP]

Approximately nine out of ten members of the Greek Panel of Economists at KEFiM, the Athens-based Markos Dragoumis Center for Liberal Studies, agree with the government’s decision to slash bank charges on electronic transactions and POS, 

Out of 25 Greek economists asked by the panel in February, 88% agreed with the government slashing bank charges, while only 12% disagreed. 

In April, the government put a cap of 0.5% to bank charges on POS transactions up to 10 euros, after failed negotiations with the banks and credit card companies.

The cap was put in place to benefit small business owners, as high bank charges often make small transactions unprofitable. 

The Greek Economic Experts Panel is an initiative of the Center for Liberal Studies (KEFiM). Some 75 economists from 59 universities participate in the panel.  

Economy Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Barrier for mortgage loans
BANKING

Barrier for mortgage loans

Greece now on ‘right path,’ says Stournaras
ECONOMY

Greece now on ‘right path,’ says Stournaras

Stournaras says consensus building in ECB for a June rate cut
ECONOMY

Stournaras says consensus building in ECB for a June rate cut

Attica Bank reports efficiency, profitability
ECONOMY

Attica Bank reports efficiency, profitability

Stournaras: Bank of Greece prevented Grexit in 2015
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Bank of Greece prevented Grexit in 2015

Cypriot bank lending decreases
ECONOMY

Cypriot bank lending decreases