Economists in KEFiM poll agree with government’s decision to slash bank charges

All professions must comply with the requirement of offering customers the option to pay by card. [AP]

Approximately nine out of ten members of the Greek Panel of Economists at KEFiM, the Athens-based Markos Dragoumis Center for Liberal Studies, agree with the government’s decision to slash bank charges on electronic transactions and POS,

Out of 25 Greek economists asked by the panel in February, 88% agreed with the government slashing bank charges, while only 12% disagreed.

In April, the government put a cap of 0.5% to bank charges on POS transactions up to 10 euros, after failed negotiations with the banks and credit card companies.

The cap was put in place to benefit small business owners, as high bank charges often make small transactions unprofitable.

The Greek Economic Experts Panel is an initiative of the Center for Liberal Studies (KEFiM). Some 75 economists from 59 universities participate in the panel.