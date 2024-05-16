Spyros Theodoropoulos receives 7th Alba Business unusual Award

Businessman Spyros Theodoropoulos received the prestigious Alba Business Unusual Award from the Alba Graduate Business School of the American College of Greece for his continuous contribution to Greek entrepreneurship and society.

The Unusual Business Award, previously bestowed upon prominent entrepreneurs such as Vassilis K. Konstantakopoulos, Theodoros Papalexopoulos, Georgios Davides, Theodoros Vasilakis, Theodoros Fessas and Ioanna Papadopoulou, was presented during an honorary event held on Wednesday at Anassa City Events venue. Distinguished figures from the business, academic and political spheres attended.

The event featured speeches by ALBA President Dr Kostas Axarloglou and ALBA’s Board Chairman, Stelios Argyrou. It included a video presentation on Theodoropoulos’s entrepreneurial journey and a speech highlighting his principles of “principles, respect, and togetherness.”

Theodoropoulos also addressed his candidacy for the presidency of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), emphasizing unity and collaboration to tackle contemporary challenges such as climate change, geopolitical developments, technological advancements and labor issues.

Ministers Kostas Hatzidakis and Adonis Georgiadis concluded the event with remarks.

Theodoropoulos, founder of CHIPITA SA, served as its Chief Executive Officer from 1989 to 2021. CHIPITA is recognized globally as one of the leading companies in bakery snacks. Today, Theodoropoulos leads the food conglomerate Bespoke SGA Holdings, which he established in early 2022 by acquiring Nikas, a deli meats company, ION Chocolates, Ambrosia ready meals company, and Hellenic Juices. In total, the conglomerate employs 1,500 workers.