ECONOMY

Fin Min urges continued support for green transition in Brussels Economic Forum speech

Fin Min urges continued support for green transition in Brussels Economic Forum speech

Speaking on Thursday at the annual Brussels Economic Forum organized by the European Commission, Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis expressed support for the Green Deal and green transition.

However, he emphasized the need for corresponding financial support. “And I see no better way of supporting public policies than continuing after 2026 with a new funding package, the Recovery Fund, which emphasizes precisely these policies,” Hatzidakis said.

He participated in a panel titled “The Green Transition: Fair Policies for People and Climate.” In his speech, he stressed that efforts should continue toward the climate targets set within the framework of the Paris Agreement while ensuring that the necessary adjustments are made to the transition rate in certain sectors, such as agriculture, so as not to negatively affect farmers’ incomes.

Environment

