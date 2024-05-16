ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse not yet ready for 1,500 points

Thursday gave traders a mixed session at Athinon Avenue, with the majority of stocks and the benchmark narrowly heading lower, while the blue chip index and that of banks moved up, one day after another 13-year high for the main index. The early gains gave way to moderate losses as the benchmark apparently was not yet ready to clear the 1,500-point barrier.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,491.71 points, shedding 0.13% from Wednesday’s 1,493.65 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.05%, ending at 3,619.46 points.

The banks index advanced 0.16%, on Eurobank rising 2.09% and Alpha fetching 1.58%, as National parted with 1.76% and Piraeus eased 0.46%.

Among the other blue chips, Lamda Development fell 2.54%, Quest Holdings conceded 1.86%, Helleniq Energy dropped 1.76% and Jumbo gave up 1.71%.

In total 44 stocks showed gains, 55 sustained losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 124.9 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €133.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.76% to close at 157.93 points. 

