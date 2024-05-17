Gov’t wants EC intervention

The government is requesting the four interventions by the European Commission so that multinational companies do not sell their products more expensively in Greece.

Athens argues that the different pricing, without valid justification, by the multinationals conflicts with the most basic characteristic of the European Union, which is none other than the single market.

The Greek side will firstly request that the free movement of goods not be hindered, as multinationals in essence prohibit so-called parallel imports; secondly, combat the phenomenon of selling the same product in different packages with different names; thirdly, combat buying products cheaply in one region and selling them at a higher price in another region; and finally, that there should be no geographical price discrimination.

Of course, as market analysts and competition experts point out, any interventions at a legislative level (and not only) are up to the new European Parliament that will result from the June 9 polls and the new European Commission that will be established as a result of the European elections.

In an admittedly free market, the scope for legislative intervention is estimated to be limited. Perhaps any decisions could be based precisely on the fact that the different and unjustified price discrepancies goes against the bloc’s single market principle.

On Thursday Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced in an interview aired on Skai TV that a letter would be sent to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which he will request Brussels’ intervention regarding the fact that multinational consumer goods companies are charging different prices for the exact same products.

A more likely legislative tool is the institutionalization of the measure of regulatory intervention at the community level now, a measure that has existed in Greece for years and provides for the examination of a specific sector of the economy by the Competition Commission.