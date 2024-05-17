Aegean offers additional seats this summer

Aegean Airlines, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is offering a greater number of available seats during the summer season of 2024, placing particular emphasis on further reducing seasonality.

As stated by Yannis Rasoglou, director of Network and Airline Partnerships, this summer the airline will have 13.4 million seats, up 6% from last year.

As he added, April and May 2024 show a capacity increase of 12-15%, with this upward trend expected to continue. In the summer schedule, in addition to the routes that started in the winter, such as Dubai and Chisinau, the airline is further expanding its flights from Athens.