ECONOMY AIR TRANSPORT

Aegean offers additional seats this summer

Aegean offers additional seats this summer
[Shutterstock]

Aegean Airlines, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is offering a greater number of available seats during the summer season of 2024, placing particular emphasis on further reducing seasonality.

As stated by Yannis Rasoglou, director of Network and Airline Partnerships, this summer the airline will have 13.4 million seats, up 6% from last year.

As he added, April and May 2024 show a capacity increase of 12-15%, with this upward trend expected to continue. In the summer schedule, in addition to the routes that started in the winter, such as Dubai and Chisinau, the airline is further expanding its flights from Athens.

Business Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Europe’s Stellantis and China’s Leapmotor will sell electric cars in Greece from September
ECONOMY

Europe’s Stellantis and China’s Leapmotor will sell electric cars in Greece from September

Aegean secures aircraft to fly as far as India
AIR TRANSPORT

Aegean secures aircraft to fly as far as India

Staikouras at Three Seas Initiative in Vilnius
ECONOMY

Staikouras at Three Seas Initiative in Vilnius

Aegean carried 9.5 million passengers on international flights in 2023
BUSINESS

Aegean carried 9.5 million passengers on international flights in 2023

Athens airport posts record data in 2023
BUSINESS

Athens airport posts record data in 2023

Aegean adds fourth daily flight to London Heathrow
AIR TRANSPORT

Aegean adds fourth daily flight to London Heathrow