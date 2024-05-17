Paphos tops realty sales to foreigners

Paphos remains the champion city of Cyprus in property sales to foreigner nationals for the current year 2024.

Based on the Pancyprian sales statistics (excluding Cypriot citizens) out of the total of 1,962 sales so far this year, Paphos has secured 665 sales, with Limassol being second with 530, Larnaca third with 471, the capital Nicosia fourth with 187 and the Famagusta region fifth with 109.

It is worth noting that Paphos in particular also takes the lead in sales of properties to buyers from both inside and outside the European Union this year, with 487 from outside the EU and 178 from within.

In the rest of the Cypriot cities Limassol had 397 sales outside the EU and 133 within the EU, Larnaca 360 outside the EU and 111 within the EU, Nicosia 89 outside the EU and 99 within the EU, and free Famagusta 66 outside the EU and 43 within the EU.

The Leptos Estates Group, which is based in Paphos, expressed its satisfaction and optimism about the figures the above data highlight. As it noted, Paphos has always outperformed the other cities in real estate sales, a sector of great importance to the Cypriot economy and local society.