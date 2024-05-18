Atomico invests in startup Harbor Lab

Ben Blume, a partner at Atomico, has a long list of reasons to explain why the company that manages funds amounting to $4.5 billion is investing in Harbor Lab, the Greek startup that is attempting to digitize the shipping industry.

“The founder, the opportunities in that particular market, the ability of a really powerful product to solve a global problem, the valuable dataset, and the algorithms that Harbor Lab has developed” are the reasons why one of the largest European venture capital funds is investing $16 million in the Athens-based company.

“It is our first investment in Greece. For us, excellent companies can be created anywhere in Europe,” he points out, as Atomico has invested in over 100 companies worldwide.

As he reveals to Kathimerini, Harbor Lab, the brainchild of Antonis Malaxianakis, is raising $16 million from Atomico. Existing investors are also participating in this Series A financing round. Among them are Notion Capital, the Greek VentureFriends, Speedinvest, another European venture capital with capital of over 1 billion euros, and others. New investors, such as Endeavor Catalyst and investment fund TMV, have also given the Greek company their vote of confidence. Since 2020, when Harbor Lab was founded, the Greek startup has raised a total of $22.5 million.

The company has developed a platform for the digital management of port expenses – i.e. the expenses incurred by the agent on behalf of the operators of the shipping company while the ship is in port, such as docking fees, towing fees etc. These costs are essentially the second largest expense for shipping companies after bunkering, with their cost reaching approximately $2.2 million per ship per year. This can increase operating costs, and there can often be delays in the payment of these costs. This is further exacerbated when new environmental laws are taken into account, as well as rising geopolitical tensions, factors that create difficulties and make freight costs even more unpredictable.

Key to the company’s development was the DA Tool, through which it puts an end to bureaucratic procedures, enabling operators to gain a complete picture of the total costs related to port calls.

The new investment is expected to help further develop Harbor Lab, which has more than 70 employees, while supporting investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

