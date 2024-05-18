Youth Pass heading out to over 145,000 youngsters

More than 145,000 young citizens aged 18 and 19 will receive this year’s financial aid of 150 euros under the Youth Pass 2024.

A total of 69,825 18-year-olds had submitted the relevant application by Wednesday’s deadline, with the cost of the aid amounting to €10,473,750.

Additionally, 19-year-olds who had already applied in the previous year automatically receive the same aid, with their applications amounting to 75,863 and the total aid reaching €11,379,450.

The €150 will be credited to them via a digital debit card scheduled for delivery to financial institutions no later than Friday, May 31.

The beneficiaries can use the amount to make purchases or receive services from businesses operating in the sectors of tourism, culture and transportation.