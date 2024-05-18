New electric buses come into service in Athens

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras on Friday boarded and took a ride on the first of the new electric buses that came into service after being added to the fleet of the Athens public bus company, OSY SA.

“Today is an important day for urban transport in Athens. The electric buses are circulating, as the OSY administration and the political leadership of the ministry had promised, on the streets of Athens. All 140 electric buses have been integrated into the capital’s transport project. Of these, 46 buses are today – for the first time – serving the citizens. And in the coming weeks, the number is expected to double,” Staikouras said and added: “These are modern buses, with a lower footprint in terms of energy impact and environmental consequences. Also, [they are] vehicles that serve citizens with mobility problems. Urban transport is being modernized. They are entering another era. However, all of us must do even more to improve the daily life of citizens, always respecting the passenger.”